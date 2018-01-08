Global Automotive Speed Sensor Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Bosch, Continental, Delphi Automotive, TE Connectivity & Infineon Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Speed Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automotive speed sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Speed Sensor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/shipments/sales.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Turbocharger speed sensor. Increasing demand for improved fuel-efficiency and the need for low engine emissions are some of the major factors that are regulating the automotive industry. Turbocharger speed sensor technology is a key to meet this regulatory standard, and simultaneously deliver improved engine performance for both commercial vehicles and passengers cars. Another added advantage of using turbocharger speed sensor is that it regulates the air flow in the engine at a much faster rate and more accurately.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth of electronics in automobiles to measure vehicle performance. Recently, there have been continuous efforts by vehicle manufacturers to make their automobiles more advanced, and make them more compatible to integrate personal electronic devices such as iPods, tablets, and smartphones for infotainment purposes.

Currently, the auto electronic system is controlled by sensors that carry out all the primary functions from fuel to diagnosing a problem. Automotive sensors find their application everywhere starting from a simple thing such as detecting the temperature outside, sensing speed, and pressure. In fact, sensors perform essential tasks that are directly related to the safety of the vehicle and the user riding it.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Harsh and rough conditions affect efficiency of sensors. Sensors tend to operate in very harsh and extreme conditions where they have the task to measure accurately. Extreme weather conditions and changing temperature, pressure, shock, and radiation are some extreme conditions to which sensors are exposed. The main challenge here is to place the sensor close to the part which is to be measured for better accuracy and reliability. It is also essential to consider the type or the kind of materials that are used to make sensors.

Market trends

Turbocharger speed sensor

Modularization of design to optimize with high reliability

Integrated smart-sensors

Wireless speed sensors



Key vendors

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

TE Connectivity

Infineon Technologies

Other prominent vendors

ACDelco

Allegro MicroSystems

FTE automotive

Krber

MSIL

Pricol

SpecTec

Standard Motor Products

Wells Vehicle Electronics

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jj5pb4/global_automotive?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716