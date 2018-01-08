Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2018) - Darren Blasutti, President and CEO of Americas Silver Corporation talks about the company's 100 percent owned silver mines.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/americas-silver-ceo-clip-90sec/

Americas Silver Corporation is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Jan 8- Jan. 21, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Americas Silver Corp. (TSX: USA) (NYSE: USAS):

Americas Silver Corporation is a leading Canadian-based junior silver producer with assets in the Americas and a strong operating platform. Americas Silver aims to deliver a compelling value proposition, leading silver leverage among junior silver producers and an attractive relative valuation. The company has two established producing mines, a third mine in construction and an advanced stage exploration project.

www.americassilvercorp.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com