sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,48 Euro		+0,04
+1,16 %
WKN: A2DJTQ ISIN: CA03063L7051 Ticker-Symbol: SZ71 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAS SILVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAS SILVER CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,50
3,553
08.01.
3,48
3,54
08.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAS SILVER CORPORATION
AMERICAS SILVER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAS SILVER CORPORATION3,48+1,16 %
SILVER MINES LIMITED0,065+25,00 %