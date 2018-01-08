The Company carried 235 thousand passengers on international flights in December. The number of passengers was up by 7% as compared to December 2016. The capacity increase totalled 10% between years. The passenger load factor was 76.5% compared to 77.2% in December last year. The number of passengers on domestic and regional flights was 23 thousand in December, increasing by 13% between years. The capacity increase in December was 18% and the seat load factor was 58.7%. Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 55% between years in December and cargo transport by 19% year-on-year. The room utilisation at the Company's Hotels was 68.2%, compared to 67.9% in December last year.



The Company has never carried more passengers on international flights than in 2017. The total number of passengers carried was 4.0 million, a 10% increase from previous year. The passenger load factor in 2017 was 82.5%, increasing by 0.3 percentage points from 2016. The total number of passenger on domestic and regional flights was 349 thousand, increasing by 7%. Sold block hours on charter flights increased by 17% and cargo transport was up by 11%. The room utilisation at the Company's Hotels for the total year was 81.2% compared to 81.5% in 2016.



INTERNATIONAL DEC 17 DEC 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 235,219 219,937 7% 4,037,503 3,674,417 10% Load Factor 76.5% 77.2% -0.7 ppt 82.5% 82.2% 0.3 ppt Available Seat KM 945.9 861.2 10% 15,245.6 13,653.3 12% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND DEC 17 DEC 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) REGIONAL FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 23,279 20,603 13% 349,273 327,427 7% Load Factor 58.7% 58.8% -0.1 ppt 65.9% 68.3% -2.5 ppt Available Seat KM 14.6 12.4 18% 214.5 191.2 12% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS DEC 17 DEC 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 88.9% 11.1 ppt 98.1% 88.9% 9.2 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,889 1,865 55% 27,460 23,523 17% CARGO DEC 17 DEC 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 10,236 8,576 19% 117,311 105,925 11% (FTK'000) HOTELS DEC 17 DEC 16 CHG (%) YTD 17 YTD 16 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 27,807 27,807 0% 371,289 352,214 5% Nights Sold Hotel Room 18,963 18,886 0% 301,302 287,160 5% Nights Occupancy of Hotel 68.2% 67.9% 0.3 ppt 81.2% 81.5% -0.4 ppt Rooms





For further detailed information please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 665-8801 Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 840-7010



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659284