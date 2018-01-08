Blockchain Enabled Trade Via ExportPortal.com Kicks Off CES With Delegation from Taiwan

GLENDALE, California, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Export Portal, a blockchain-enabled e-Commerce Business to Business Platform, will be meeting with the delegation from Taiwan at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Export Portal believes that no entity should be able to dictate what business should be able to succeed on the world stage.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution will depend on businesses from around the world to promote themselves in a manner that is only conducive to honest, transparent trade. No longer will the restraints of commerce be dependent on anything other than a blockchain enabled e-Commerce. Businesses that register on Export Portal.com are able to explore new markets without the fear of fraudulent companies or transactions.

Export Portal is also looking forward to further discussing our ambitious 2018 plan with the Taiwan Delegation that includes:

Establishing Country Brand Ambassadors in over 100 countries in 2018: (https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/1c41cc19fdde44fe9fc3771e4d68064d): Integrating country-specific Writers, Bloggers & Vloggers from around the world into our ecosystem: (https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/fb0b3ef48cac4677b9079f3d0442a526) Establishing Export Portal offices in key countries around South East Asia to further expand international commerce through ExportPortal.com. Attending key trade-related events in different countries and meeting with business leaders, government representatives, and mSME groups to explore partnerships to further accelerate trade to over 120 different countries that are already represented in over 70 major industry categories on Export Portal's platform.

CEO of Export Portal, Ally Spinu is looking forward to an ambitious 2018 and Taiwan is a key ally in trade with the rest of the entire world. "Export Portal is able to take on companies of every size, but our key verification differentiator is meant to bring honest hard-working small and medium sized companies to a level playing field where buyers aren't at risk of buying from disreputable, unscrupulous and unidentifiable entities." Ms. Spinu continued, "The world is no longer willing to accept dishonest, unreliable trade. Every day, we hear about orders that are changed and companies that are not what they purport to be. The Fourth Industrial Revolution begins in 2018 with blockchain-enabled trade on Export Portal."

The world is getting smaller and now the mouse and the cat are on an even playing field. Shows like CES allow businesses to get to know people and kick the tires on new technology. Export Portal allows the reputation of a company thrive in an online environment with a company dataset that can be utilized by anyone on our platform. A proprietary blockchain enabled International Business Identification Number (IBIN) such as Export Portal's will erase both physical as well as online borders.

While at CES, International Business Development head, John Zahaitis will be meeting with the Taiwan delegation but can also be reached @ media@exportportal.com & +1 (818)965-9399.

Export Portal is a US-based technology company that is listening to sellers, buyers, and manufacturers the world over about NoFakeTrade. Our proprietary verification process keeps fakes, frauds, IP bandits out and makes entering new international markets a less-stressful need to be done, easy/free to join, must-do for 2018.

