Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it will release quarterly financial results on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Time.

There will be a teleconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

