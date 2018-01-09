sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,32 Euro		-0,005
-0,08 %
WKN: A2DRBD ISIN: IT0005252207 Ticker-Symbol: DVC3 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,29
6,34
08.01.
6,29
6,345
08.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA6,32-0,08 %