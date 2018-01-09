NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 09, 2018) - B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC 1.4 FL ED VR lens, a versatile telephoto zoom for F-mount DSLRs. Released at CES, and just in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics, this new flexible optic spans a medium to super telephoto range and features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter to effectively increase the focal length range to 252-560mm. A constant f/4 maximum aperture offers consistent illumination throughout the zoom range, and the lens is further benefitted by the inclusion of VR image stabilization to minimize the appearance of camera shake.

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 180-400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1383763-REG/nikon_180_400mm_f_4e_tc_1_4.html

Nikon F-Mount Lens/FX Format

Constant f/4 Maximum Aperture

Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter

Extra-Low Dispersion & Fluorite Elements

Nano Crystal Coat and Fluorine Coating

Silent Wave Motor and MF Override

VR Image Stabilization

Electromagnetic Diaphragm Mechanism

Removable, Rotatable Tripod Collar

Benefitting the unique span of focal lengths and helping to produce consistently impressive image quality throughout the zoom range, both extra-low dispersion glass and fluorite elements are employed to greatly reduce color fringing and chromatic aberrations to achieve greater image clarity. A Nano Crystal Coat has also been applied to individual elements to control lens flare and ghosting for greater contrast and more accurate color rendering when working in strong lighting conditions. Additionally, a fluorine coating has been applied to the front and rear exposed elements to resist fingerprints and smudging and to aid in cleaning the glass surfaces.

Beyond its optical merits, this 180-400mm f/4 lens also sports Nikon's Silent Wave Motor to realize fast, near-silent autofocus performance along with full-time manual focus override for more flexible control. Like other super telephoto lenses in Nikon's lineup, this lens is also fully weather-sealed, features a rotating tripod collar, and incorporates an electromagnetic diaphragm for greater exposure stability when shooting at fast continuous rates.

