Arco Invest EOOD, a 100% subsidiary of Arco Vara AS, has signed an agreement with Piraeus Bank Bulgaria Plc for extending the loan related to the Madrid Boulevard building in Sofia. The loan was extended until 30.12.2019 with two principal repayments of 500 thousand euros each to be made on 30.01.2018 and 30.01.2019. The loan interest was decreased to 4.5%. The loan balance was 8.57 mln euros as of 31.12.2017.



Kristel Tumm CFO Arco Vara AS Tel: +372 614 4662 kristel.tumm@arcovara.ee