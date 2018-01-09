Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Methode Electronics' Sales Advanced 9.9%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) ("Methode"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MEI. Methode reported its second quarter fiscal 2018 on December 07, 2017. The maker of electrical components for the auto and computer industries' sales topped market expectations while earnings were in-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Methode Electronics most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MEI

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Methode's Q2 FY18 net sales advanced 9.9% to $230.1 million from $209.3 million in Q2 FY17. The Company stated that y-o-y currency rate fluctuations increased net sales $2.4 million. The Company's reported quarter included net sales from new acquisitions in the Automotive segment of $7.0 million from Pacific Insight and $9.1 million from Procoplast. Methode's sales topped analysts' expectations of $216 million.

Methode's consolidated gross margins as a percentage of sales increased to 26.9% in Q2 FY18 compared to 26.6% in Q2 FY17. Gross margins improved primarily as a result of higher sales, partially offset by pricing reductions, unfavorable currency impact on labor, and other factory expenses in the Automotive and Interface segments, purchase accounting adjustments, unfavorable commodity pricing of raw materials and increased investment in Dabir.

For Q2 FY18, Methode's selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 13.6% compared to 12.4% in Q2 FY17. The Company's selling and administrative expenses increased 20.5% to $31.2 million in the reported compared to $25.9 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter due primarily to acquisition-related expense and additional selling and administrative expenses from acquisitions.

During Q2 FY18, Methode's net income decreased $0.7 million to $24.2 million, or $0.64 per share, compared to $24.9 million, or $0.66 per share, in Q2 FY17. The Company's earnings met Wall Street's estimates of $0.64 per share.

Methode Electronics' Segment Comparisons

During Q2 FY18, the Automotive segment's net sales improved 13.7% on a y-o-y basis, attributable to a 54.5% sales increase in Europe due to sales from Procoplast, higher customer-funded tooling and design fees, favorable currency impact and higher hidden switch, and sensor product volumes; and a 5.5% sales improvement in North America, due to sales from Pacific Insight and increased user interface product volume. The segment's gross margins as a percentage of sales declined slightly to 28.3% from 28.6% due to pricing reductions, purchase accounting adjustments/ and unfavorable currency impact. For Q2 FY18, the Automotive segment's income from operations improved 11.7% on a y-o-y basis, on the back of from higher sales, partially offset by acquisition-related costs, purchase accounting adjustments, increased intangible asset amortization expense, pricing reductions, and unfavorable currency impact.

During Q2 FY18, the Interface segment's net sales decreased 10.8% on a y-o-y basis, attributable to a 42.9% sales decline in Asia due to lower legacy product volume; and a 16.8% sales decrease in North America driven mainly by the exit of Connectivity at the end of FY17 as well as lower radio remote control product volume. The segment's gross margins as a percentage of sales improved to 22.1% from 19.1% in the year earlier same quarter due to increased radio remote control product volumes. For Q2 FY18, the Interface segment's income from operations increased to $1.8 million from a loss of $0.4 million in Q2 FY17, due to lower legal and other selling expenses.

During Q2 FY18, the Power Products segment's net sales advanced 15.2% on a y-o-y basis, attributable to a 158.3% sales improvement in Europe driven by higher bypass switch product volume; and a 5.4% sales growth in Asia due to higher PowerRail® and other busbar product volumes. The segment's gross margins as a percentage of sales increased to 26.4% from 24.0% due to higher sales. The Power Products division's income from operations improved 42.9% as the result of increased sales as well as lower travel and other selling expenses.

Guidance

Methode updated its sales fiscal 2018 guidance to the range of $880 million to $900 million from $807 million to $827 million, primarily due to incremental sales from acquisitions, but maintained pre-tax income from operations in the range of $114 million to $127 million and earnings per share in the range of $2.43 to $2.63.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Methode Electronics' stock marginally advanced 0.36%, ending the trading session at $41.40.

Volume traded for the day: 163.42 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 3.24%; past twelve-month period - up 0.85%; and year-to-date - up 3.24%

After yesterday's close, Methode Electronics' market cap was at $1.55 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.97.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.06%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Diversified Electronics industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors