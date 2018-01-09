Hitachi Vantara Earns Frost & Sullivan Recognition for its Leadership in Providing Customer Value with Its Blended Storage Data Solutions

Hitachi's data infrastructure solutions provide workflow efficiency and archive monetization at a lower total cost of ownership

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the media and entertainment (M&E) storage market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi) with the 2017 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its ability to assess customers' underlying goals and requirements accurately and provide blended data storage and business application system solutions that meet those needs.

Hitachi offers a broad portfolio of products and services helpful to M&E organizations: active video management, simultaneous high-performance data access for many disparate users, and archival data monetization. Hitachi works to understand what an organization wants to accomplish, then creates a solution using a blend of operational and information technology that addresses the company's storage needs and data flows. The company's data infrastructure allows editors, publishers, and archivists to analyze and recall data assets quickly, while software tools such as Hitachi Automation Director implement configuration templates to automate set up and ongoing management tasks.

While other solutions require organizations to use separate, specialized systems, M&E customers benefit from Hitachi's integrated hardware and software solutions that can consolidate a diverse mix of vendors, improve workflow efficiency, reduce time spent recovering video and doing backups, diminish opportunities for corruption, and lower the total cost of ownership. Hitachi Vantara works with its parent company, Hitachi, Ltd., and its international counterparts to create end-to-end solutions that allow its offerings to simplify the management of significant amounts of data.

"Media and entertainment organizations are dealing with an explosion of content and consequently facing a storage-needs crisis," said Frost & Sullivan's Research Analyst, Melody Siefken. "With a heritage of industrial innovation and a wealth of information technology infrastructure experience, Hitachi Vantara seeks to uncover the underlying goals and necessities an organization faces in devising a data storage strategy. Approaching the issue with the purpose of providing long-term and lasting value, Hitachi Vantara 'co-creates' with customers' solutions that blend storage and business application systems for efficiency."

Hitachi Vantara leverages the diverse background of Hitachi's industrial innovations and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and automation to deliver and implement solutions that help customers access storage more efficiently and monetize assets, with high-performance deployments and 100% availability.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

