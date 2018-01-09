-- Cisco and Hyundai reduce time to market for new capabilities in the connected car -- Next-generation, in-vehicle network and multi-layer security enable increased safety and security -- Auto companies can now build better cars, faster -- New offerings drive increased value for the customer



SAN JOSE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Cisco and Hyundai Motor Company announced the production of a next-generation, hyperconnected car. Hyundai will feature this new in-vehicle network in their premium 2019 vehicles.



In 2016, Cisco and Hyundai reported plans to develop a vehicle with a new approach to communication. The companies would create a flexible and more secure platform that would offer a path to innovate and build on smart-vehicle solutions. With a unique combination of networking and auto expertise, the two companies agreed they could work at a faster pace together to disrupt the auto industry.



What's new?



A new platform that will drive innovation inside the car. It's highly configurable and secure - and offers the flexibility to design and build new services. It will provide 'over-the-air updates' and accelerate the time it takes to bring new capabilities to market.



The use of a Software Defined Vehicle (SDV) architecture. This new, in-vehicle network sets the stage for adaptive technologies. It offers integrated, multi-layer security, as well as full end-to-end networking - allowing for true sensor integration. It will also enable new, high-speed services through an integration layer between software and legacy hardware.



The development of first-generation solutions to enable 1Gbps Ethernet. This will significantly increase the in-vehicle bandwidth. The solutions will provide flexibility, lower costs, and improved security. By enabling IP and Ethernet services, legacy buses and devices will work together with the new Ethernet attached devices and services.



Ruba Borno, Vice President, Growth Initiatives and Chief of Staff to CEO, Cisco: "Cisco is pleased to bring a standards-based approach in partnership with the automotive industry; one that will help accelerate innovation and increase the value to the consumer. By creating a flexible, scalable, and secure platform, we are allowing automotive companies to deliver better cars - faster."



Seung-ho Hwang, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group's Auto Intelligence Business Department: "Hyundai Motor Group's ongoing collaboration with top global technology companies is a testament to our 'open innovation' spirit; one that will prepare us for continued leadership as transportation and mobility undergo an unprecedented evolution. Our partnership with Cisco is an outstanding example of such efforts, and in 2019 we will unveil the first vehicle equipped with groundbreaking connected-car technologies jointly developed by the two companies."



By moving to an open, highly secure platform, the companies have laid the groundwork for an exciting future. They're exploring things like integration into Hyundai datacenters - giving access to real-time data. Connecting cars to city infrastructure - or the ability to 'communicate' with lights and parking meters. Cisco and Hyundai remain committed to creating the next generation of vehicle platforms and services.



Please visit our showcase during the week of CES and experience our multiple live demonstrations at the Wynn Hotel, La Tour Ballroom. We will feature our joint technology as part of three demos:



Connected Car: See how automotive IP and Ethernet enables high speed connectivity to every device in the car; how IP allows for interoperability of in-vehicle legacy buses and devices; and how multi-layer security locks down attack surfaces. Connected Platform: See how our software-defined platform enables new and advanced services; and how it optimizes real-time telematics data transmission. Connected World: See how Vehicle to Everything (V2X) communication elevates safety along the roadways; and how connected cities transform the economy and accelerate global digitization.



