SUEZ Paves the Way for a Circular Economy

WHISHWORKS, a global IT services and consulting company specialising in systems integration and Big Data analytics, is pleased to announce the successful implementation and deployment of MuleSoft Anypoint PlatformTM at SUEZ recycling and recovery UK (SUEZ). With the deployment of Anypoint Platform, SUEZ is able to accelerate its business transformation journey to become a key player in the circular economy - where value is created by recovering and reusing post-consumer materials.

The overarching strategy of SUEZ for continuous growth, innovation and reinvention, has been supported by the introduction of new digital technologies and smart applications, as well as the acquisition of businesses that improve the efficiency of the resource management value chain. The existing integration platform could no longer sustain the increasing connectivity and accessibility requirements of the company. SUEZ needed a new, enterprise-level platform that would provide the agility, connectivity and scalability necessary to accelerate the initiatives of the company towards facilitating a circular economy. Following an extensive evaluation, SUEZ selected MuleSoft's strategic partner WHISHWORKS to implement Anypoint Platform.

With MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform and WHISHWORKS' extensive experience from hundreds of implementations, SUEZ is able to build an application network and create a fully integrated ecosystem, with its new ERP platform at the centre, streamlining the flow and management of information from millions of data points across the business. SUEZ is able to develop applications that can be easily replicated across the SUEZ Group for similar use cases around the world, significantly reducing the time-to-market. Moreover, by gaining access to their entire infrastructure, both legacy and live, SUEZ has increased visibility to billions of lines of data and is able to provide its partners access that enhance their own data analysis and reporting processes.

"At SUEZ, we believe society is at the dawn of a resource revolution and that technology has a huge role to play in creating a more sustainable future. MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform gave us the much-needed connectivity and tools to unify and accelerate our efforts to collect, analyse and share information," commented Matt Rogers, CIO, Suez UK. "WHISHWORKS has been there from the beginning not only ensuring seamless implementation and deployment, but also working as part of our team to help us turn data into digital assets, and dramatically accelerate the pace of innovation and change not only for the company but also for our customers."

"For SUEZ, circular economy means much more than the next day in resource management. It is also the way they are transforming their business model and nowhere is this more apparent than the way they utilise technology. Reusability, accessibility, connectivity, speed of delivery, customer experience, all form part of their IT strategy. At WHISHWORKS, we know that MuleSoft's API-led connectivity approach is the perfect solution to support this transformation and allow for a truly data-driven business model for Suez UK. Our team has been working side by side with Suez, helping speed up the integration process across the different systems of the organisation and make their most out of their infrastructure and their data." said Suman Konkumalla, CSO at WHISHWORKS.

WHISHWORKS is a global IT services and consulting company, specialising in systems integration and Big Data analytics since 2008. The company works with an ecosystem of systems integration and Big Data partners, including MuleSoft, Hortonworks, MapR and Cloudera, to develop leading solutions that enable digital transformation. Over the years WHISHWORKS has helped hundreds of businesses access, control and monetise their data becoming the partner of choice for data-driven organisations.

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform' is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

