GopherChain to Bring Greater Trust and Transparency to Traditional and Digital Lotteries

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company"), a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online, is pleased to provide an update for the next development stage of GopherChain, LottoGopher's blockchain platform. GopherChain will bring greater trust and transparency to traditional and digital lotteries.

By the end of the first quarter of 2018, LottoGopher expects to draw on talent in both the U.S. and Europe and recruit blockchain developers to finalize GopherChain's architecture. LottoGopher is currently working with established experts to determine best practices for an Initial Coin Offering/Token Generation Event targeted for the fourth quarter of 2018. LottoGopher is also soliciting bids from design and marketing agencies that specialize in blockchain and ICOs/TGEs.

Jeff Koyen continues to serve as an Independent Advisor on this project. Mr. Koyen is President of 360 Blockchain USA. He is also a cryptocurrency and blockchain investor, an award-winning journalist and media strategist.

"LottoGopher has taken the lead in the lottery blockchain space and, with this new product, we look forward to bringing greater trust and transparency to traditional and online lotteries," said Mr. Koyen.

Blockchains are incorruptible ledgers of transactions, making it possible to increase trust and visibility for the ownership of actual tickets. The GopherChain platform will operate using its own cryptocurrency, such as an ERC20 token running on the Ethereum network. Token specifics will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, LottoGopher's CEO, James Morel, is pleased to begin inviting other lottery services to join GopherChain as strategic partners. Mr. Morel, commented, "GopherChain will benefit not only LottoGopher, but also other lottery services, and I'm pleased to invite other lottery interests to work with us as strategic partners."

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

For Investor Information, please visit LottoGopher.com/investor

Forward-Looking Statement

This new release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements in respect of the private placement. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, statements regarding expansion plans, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. This prospectus uses words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.