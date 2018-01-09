Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") is pleased to announce IRB approval of clinical trials for its "Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)" device at Michigan's prestigious Henry Ford Hospital. The trials will be overseen by Judith Lin, MD, MBA, RVT, RPVI, Senior Staff Vascular Surgeon and Medical Director of Henry Ford's Clinical Vascular Laboratory.

The Henry Ford Health System, founded in 1915, is one of the nation's leading providers of health care and boast a team of over 1,200 physicians. Their flagship hospital in the heart of Detroit is recognized for excellence in cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, and a broad spectrum of clinical specialties. The Clinical Vascular Laboratories at Henry Ford performs over 15,000 noninvasive testing annually in their state-of-the-art vascular laboratories accredited by Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.

"A partnership with an industry leader, such as the Henry Ford Health System, further validates the CVR technology," states CVR Chief Operations Officer Tony Robinson. "Dr. Lin, and her team, will play a vital role in this final step through FDA submission and clearance. It is my strong belief that by putting the CSS in the hands of professionals of this caliber we will see the true potential our device has to change the world."

"CVR Medical's Carotid Stenotic Scan is an innovative screening tool for determining the presence of carotid stenosis. This revolutionary technology aims to provide a cost-effective solution by reducing the number of unnecessary imaging for screening patients with carotid blockage," said Dr. Lin.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

