Juris Bundulis re-elected as the Chairman of the Board; Ph.D. Juris Hmelnickis to become a Board Member of JSC "Grindeks" JSC "Grindeks" announced the company's Supervisory Council has re-elected Juris Bundulis as its Chairman of the Board and elected Ph.D. Juris Hmelnickis in the Board of JSC "Grindeks".



Juris Hmelnickis is Quality Director/Qualified Person of JSC "Grindeks", as well as Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kalceks", a subsidiary of JSC "Grindeks".



Hmelnickis has advanced his career at "Grindeks" since 2000, when started as a chemical technician analyst, and thanks to his professionalism and goal oriented attitude, he quickly developed career, serving at number of leading positions. Since 2010, Juris Hmelnickis has been Quality Director/Qualified Person of JSC "Grindeks", as well he is Chairman of the Board of JSC "Kalceks" since 2014.



Juris Hmelnickis has obtained several higher education degrees. He graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry of University of Latvia in 2004 with the Master of Natural Sciences, while in 2005 he acquired Professional Master Degree in Total Quality Management. Furthering his professional advancement, Hmelnickis graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry of University of Latvia in 2010, where obtained a Doctoral Degree in analytical chemistry (Dr.chem.). In 2016 he completed a Swedish Institute Management Programme of Leadership and Sustainable Management, while in 2017 Juris Hmelnickis finished Master studies in the programme Strategic Management and Leadership at Faculty of Business, Management and Economics of Unicersity of Latvia.



Ph.D. Juris Hmelnickis is a co-author of number of scientific publications on analytical research and chromatography.



J. Bundulis does not own any shares of JSC "Grindeks", while J. Hmelnickis owns 505 shares of JSC Grindeks.



The Member of the Board, Chief Finance and Administrative Officer Janis Romanovskis will continue his work in the Board of JSC "Grindeks".



