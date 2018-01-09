Investec on Tuesday reiterated its 'buy' recommendation for Majestic Wines, saying 2018 was "increasingly becoming an inflexion point", as the company reported Christmas trading figures. The broker said the wine merchant continued to maintain positive like-for-like sales and profitable growth despite a challenging backdrop. "The previously announced step-up in customer recruitment at Naked Wines is as expected, and should in our view help it unlock long-term international opportunities," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...