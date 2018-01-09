Introducing Philips SmartSleep, the world's first and only clinically proven wearable solution to improve deep sleep quality for consumers who do not get enough sleep

At CES 2018 (Booth 44019, January 9-12, Las Vegas, NV), Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced SmartSleep, the world's first and only clinically proven wearable solution for consumers to improve deep sleep quality for people who do not get enough sleep. SmartSleep is the latest addition to Philips' growing portfolio of smart digital platforms and intelligent solutions that connect people, technology and data to give consumers data-driven insights into their health and access to professional expertise and advice. Other Philips highlights at CES 2018 include innovations in sleep and respiratory care, mother and child care, oral health, male grooming and skin care.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005498/en/

Philips SmartSleep, the world's first and only clinically proven wearable solution to improve deep sleep quality for consumers who do not get enough sleep (Photo: Business Wire)

"At Philips, we believe there is always a way to make life better," said Egbert van Acht, Chief Business Leader Personal Health businesses at Philips. "At this year's CES we are showcasing innovations that help consumers take a more active role in managing their health and wellbeing. New innovative solutions like SmartSleep, which builds on our leadership in sleep therapy and more than 2.6 billion nights of sleep data [1] collected by Philips over the last 10 years, showcase how we are uniquely positioned to combine clinical know how with a superb consumer experience."

Philips SmartSleep optimizes deep sleep with science

Nearly 40 percent of people ages 25-54 get less than the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, which is reported to result in difficult concentration, memory and focus [2]. Studies [3] suggest that deep sleep, or slow wave sleep, plays a critical role in resetting our brains to be more alert and focused, and that people who experience high quality slow wave sleep have been shown to be more alert during the day, with better memory consolidation, executive function and daytime energy.

Unlike other sleep trackers that merely monitor a user's sleep pattern, Philips' new SmartSleep is uniquely designed with two small sensors that detect periods of slow wave sleep and intervene with clinically proven technology to boost it in real time. Philips' proprietary advanced sleep analysis algorithms, developed in collaboration with leading sleep experts and neurologists, produce customized audio tones that enhance the depth and duration of slow wave sleep. An accompanying app logs sleep improvement over time and provides tips and advice on how to get the best possible night's sleep. Already, 70 percent of chronically sleep-deprived users who have tried SmartSleep for just two weeks reported feeling less tired during the day.

Further Philips innovations being showcased at CES 2018 include:

Philips Avent uGrow digital parenting platform with American Well virtual care services: uGrow is designed to support parents and their baby's healthy development with actionable insights. Coming soon to uGrow's ecosystem of connected devices are Amazon Echo voice activation and the Philips Avent smart feeding kit that will automatically monitor the time, volume and duration of a baby's feeds. The recently announced strategic partnership between Philips and American Well will embed telehealth services into uGrow [4]. It means that the personalized advice provided by uGrow will include the option of a secure video call to a healthcare professional (children's medical or adult medical physician), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the service helps with scheduling a virtual consult with a lactation consultant or mental health specialist. uGrow has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree [5] in the 'Tech For A Better World' product category.

Philips' complete oral care solution: The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush brings together the latest in Philips Sonicare innovation and performance, giving users exceptional results with new high-performance brush heads, personalized coaching and guidance from smart sensor technology, and an intuitive brushing experience. As a complete oral care solution, Philips latest electric toothbrush also brings dental professionals closer to their patients with the aim to improve treatment outcomes. The Philips Sonicare app is now a 'virtual hub' for personal oral healthcare, enabling users to manage their complete oral care on a daily basis and share brushing data with their dental practitioners, for more personalized guidance and advice at their fingertips.

Other solutions on display are the Philips DreamFamily solution, the new Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light, the Philips Smart Shaver series 7000, the integrated Air Purifier solutions, the Philips Airfryer XXL; as well as a new routine in the form of a Skincare Assessment Kit.

Philips at CES

Philips will be at CES 2018 at Booth 44019 (Sands Expo, Las Vegas, January 9 12, 2018).

On Wednesday, January 10, at 4:30pm PST, Liat Ben-Zur, Head of Philips Connected Digital Platforms and Propositions will be speaking at the FamilyTech Summit on how technology and data analytics are helping to build stronger bonds between mother and baby.

On Thursday, January 11, at 11:30am PST, Jeroen Tas, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Strategy Officer at Philips, and Ido Schoenberg, MD, Chairman and CEO of American Well, will be speaking about the 'Hospital of the Future' at the Digital Health Summit.

On Thursday, January 11, at 1:00pm PST, Liat Ben-Zur, Head of Philips Connected Digital Platforms and Propositions, Dr. David White, Chief Medical Officer Sleep Respiratory Care, Dr. Mark Aloia, Global Lead for Behavior Change will be speaking about how new technologies can improve people's sleep and health at the Digital Health Summit. All sessions take place alongside CES 2018.

For live updates throughout CES, follow the conversation @PhilipsLiveFrom and the event hashtag CES2018 or visit our additional social media channels on YouTube and LinkedIn.

[1] Based on snapshot data from Philips Encore Anywhere database. Total nights of sleep therapy data stored within Encore Anywhere for US companies 2,684,989,255 as of December 2017. (1 patient for 1 night where usage was greater than 0 from the period of 1/1/2007 through 12/3/2017 1 night of data) [2] CDC, 2011. Data analysis from the 2005-2008 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) cross-sectional design. Stratified, multistage probability sample of the civilian noninstitutionalized U.S. population. N= 10,896. 74.8% response rate [3] C. Weller. "Why We Sleep: SHY Hypothesis Claims Our Brain Must 'Pay the Price for Learning'," Medical Daily. http://www.medicaldaily.com/why-we-sleep-shy-hypothesis-claims-our-brain-must-pay-price-learning-266726. Published January 9, 2014. [4] Currently only available in the U.S. [5] The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in cutting-edge consumer electronics products.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2016 sales of EUR 17.4 billion and employs approximately 73,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005498/en/

Contacts:

Philips Group Press Office

Anna Hogrebe, +31 6 11 743211

anna.hogrebe@philips.com

or

Philips North America

Silvie Casanova, +1 978-659-7467

silvie.casanova@philips.com