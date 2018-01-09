Molecular diagnostics company Biocartis Group signed a new companion diagnostic development (CDx) agreement with biotechnology firm Amgen on Tuesday over the latter's Idylla compound. The agreement would see the two develop companion diagnostic biomarker tests for Amgen's Idylla, a novel oncology compound to be used in the treatment of certain solid tumours. Biocartis and Amgen had previously signed a companion diagnostic agreement aimed at registering Idylla KRAS Mutation Test and the Idylla ...

