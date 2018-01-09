sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

91,14 Euro		+0,72
+0,80 %
WKN: 901295 ISIN: FR0000130650 Ticker-Symbol: DSY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,43
91,61
21:04
91,36
91,52
21:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA AEROSPACE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD0,095+0,53 %
DASSAULT SYSTEMES SA91,14+0,80 %