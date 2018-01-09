sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,317 Euro		+0,003
+0,96 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
09.01.2018 | 18:15
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 9

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:09 January 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):77,752 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.9000p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.3500p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.6664p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,331,511 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,331,511 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

09 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
272127.6509:35:38London Stock Exchange
285627.5511:29:02London Stock Exchange
289627.5511:49:33London Stock Exchange
232227.5512:45:43London Stock Exchange
230527.6512:59:45London Stock Exchange
906427.6513:02:12London Stock Exchange
268327.7013:08:15London Stock Exchange
271727.6013:19:36London Stock Exchange
235627.6013:19:36London Stock Exchange
250127.5013:22:40London Stock Exchange
239327.4513:28:09London Stock Exchange
211827.7013:31:07London Stock Exchange
37927.7013:31:07London Stock Exchange
287327.5513:33:42London Stock Exchange
280027.7513:47:00London Stock Exchange
257227.7513:49:58London Stock Exchange
254127.6014:06:59London Stock Exchange
257827.4014:09:31London Stock Exchange
170427.3514:17:11London Stock Exchange
60527.3514:22:12London Stock Exchange
266427.5014:40:00London Stock Exchange
212927.5015:19:26London Stock Exchange
262427.8515:30:15London Stock Exchange
115527.9015:35:36London Stock Exchange
149627.9015:35:36London Stock Exchange
264427.9015:40:13London Stock Exchange
226827.9015:50:29London Stock Exchange
238827.9016:01:04London Stock Exchange
242727.9016:05:30London Stock Exchange
236527.9016:14:45London Stock Exchange
236527.9016:18:02London Stock Exchange
24327.9016:18:02London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire