Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 09 January 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 77,752 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.9000p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.3500p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.6664p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,331,511 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,424,331,511 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

09 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2721 27.65 09:35:38 London Stock Exchange 2856 27.55 11:29:02 London Stock Exchange 2896 27.55 11:49:33 London Stock Exchange 2322 27.55 12:45:43 London Stock Exchange 2305 27.65 12:59:45 London Stock Exchange 9064 27.65 13:02:12 London Stock Exchange 2683 27.70 13:08:15 London Stock Exchange 2717 27.60 13:19:36 London Stock Exchange 2356 27.60 13:19:36 London Stock Exchange 2501 27.50 13:22:40 London Stock Exchange 2393 27.45 13:28:09 London Stock Exchange 2118 27.70 13:31:07 London Stock Exchange 379 27.70 13:31:07 London Stock Exchange 2873 27.55 13:33:42 London Stock Exchange 2800 27.75 13:47:00 London Stock Exchange 2572 27.75 13:49:58 London Stock Exchange 2541 27.60 14:06:59 London Stock Exchange 2578 27.40 14:09:31 London Stock Exchange 1704 27.35 14:17:11 London Stock Exchange 605 27.35 14:22:12 London Stock Exchange 2664 27.50 14:40:00 London Stock Exchange 2129 27.50 15:19:26 London Stock Exchange 2624 27.85 15:30:15 London Stock Exchange 1155 27.90 15:35:36 London Stock Exchange 1496 27.90 15:35:36 London Stock Exchange 2644 27.90 15:40:13 London Stock Exchange 2268 27.90 15:50:29 London Stock Exchange 2388 27.90 16:01:04 London Stock Exchange 2427 27.90 16:05:30 London Stock Exchange 2365 27.90 16:14:45 London Stock Exchange 2365 27.90 16:18:02 London Stock Exchange 243 27.90 16:18:02 London Stock Exchange

