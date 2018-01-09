Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers Market 2017-2021: 2017-2021 Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2017-2021- Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers - BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The armored vehicles market segment in Europe has witnessed a sort of renaissance as of late driven by a combination of strong external threat perception, development of next generation technologies by the industry, political unanimity on defense priorities and economic improvements with the decent GDP growth in the EU over the past year or so.

The earlier annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 followed up by increase in hostilities over the recent years and the recent joint Russian-Belarus Zapad military exercises have taken the threat perception from Russia to a new zenith, especially, across Northern, Eastern & Central European regions, given their geographical proximity & location. The same has already driven a spike in defense spending across almost the entire Europe with focus on both modernization as well as replacement of ageing, in-service armored vehicle fleets. The rapid evolution of threat landscape with the extensive & indiscriminate utilization of IEDs, RPGs and ATGMs by non-state actors across battlefields along with the commensurate evolution of capabilities through the development of next generation technologies, focused on the triad of protection, firepower & mobility, have altered the in- theatre dynamics completely, thus, rendering old armor platforms antiquated and the hardware modernization & replacement decisions necessary & logical.

A number of large, big ticket defense modernization & replacement programs have already been initiated, announced or are in the pipeline stage across a number of European states aimed at replacement of ageing, cold war legacy armor. Impending upgrades to traditional heavyweight armor centerpieces, like the Challenger 2 & Leclerc MBTs, too, have been kick-started along with a number of new IFV & APC procurement & modernization programs as of late. The numbers are likely to go up further over near to medium term with the NATO's defense spending mandate compliance also likely to become a key point of contention. France has already announced a 5% year on year increase in defense spending translating into EUR 1.8 Billion for 2018 as part of the country's efforts to reach the NATO spending mandate (2% of GDP) by 2025.

The European OEMs are working towards leveraging their existing vehicle platforms as well as industrial base across the continent effectively aiming to be a part of upcoming modernization & new vehicle acquisition programs being initiated by almost all key nations across Europe in a highly competitive industry environment given the multitude of armored vehicle platforms operated by the EU member states unlike the U.S.

The OEMs also continue to work towards development of cutting edge technological innovations, especially, advanced protection & sight systems, electric powertrains leveraging recent advancements in Li-Ion battery technology, directed energy weapons and increase in firepower through the integration of more powerful guns. Additionally, significant changes in the traditional world order & geo-political dynamics, continued political instability & regional conflict in the Middle East and rapidly evolving balance of power equation in the Asia-Pacific (with China and North Korea's military capabilities) have already become key drivers of defense spending across most parts of the world, thereby, providing significant opportunities for the European industry OEMs.

Against this backdrop, the report maps out as to how the key industry OEMs are currently positioned and are likely to fit into as well as emerge over near to medium term amid a rapidly evolving market scenario as the industry gears up for demand resurgence after a long hiatus marked by the initiation of a number of new asset recapitalization & modernization programs across a number of European nations. The scope of analysis includes a Comprehensive & Insightful Comparative SWOT framework Analysis and analysis of the Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus for the Europe's 5 Leading Armored Vehicle manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the 5 Key European Industry Players



a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Revenues

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure



Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot



1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend



Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the 5 Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall Defence

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall Defence

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - 5 Leading Industry OEMs

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall Defence

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Industry OEMs



Analysis Coverage:

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Market & Technology Trends



Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - 2017-2026

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

Demand Growth Outlook & Projections for Armored Vehicles

Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities

Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Iveco Defense

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Renault Truck Defense

Rheinmetall AG

