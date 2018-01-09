Global Spine Biologics Market 2018-2022 with Alphatec Spine, Globus Medical, Medtronic, and NuVasive Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Spine Biologics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The analysts forecast the global spine biologics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.09% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spine biologics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of spine biologics.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. Surgeons are opting for minimally invasive surgeries rather than open surgery owing to the various benefits including less injury to tissue, less pain, and high accuracy. The growing adoption of MI spinal surgeries will subsequently drive the growth of this global market.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing geriatric population. It has been observed that there will be a significant increase in the aging population over the next few years. The increase in geriatric population results in a rise in number of individuals with spine deformities and defects.



To overcome these challenges, surgeons use advanced spine biologics mechanisms such as extreme lateral interbody fusion and direct lateral interbody fusion. Advancements in spine biologics make it quite easy for surgeons to treat people suffering from pre- and post-operative complications due to hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.



Market Trends



Growing strategic alliances

Increasing cases of lumbar fusion

Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgery

Key Vendors

Alphatec Spine

Globus Medical

Medtronic

NuVasive

Other Prominent Vendors

AlloSource

AMENDIA

ChoiceSpine

DePuy Synthes

Exactech

Harvest Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation by Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers and Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



