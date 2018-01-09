Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - Vitalhub Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Vitalhub"), is pleased to announce that on January 3, 2018 it granted an aggregate of 975,000 stock options to certain of its employees (the "Options"), each of whom are not "insiders" of Vitalhub, pursuant to the terms of the Corporation's incentive stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for one common share of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.195 per share, the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on January 2, 2018, and expires on the date that is five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest as follows: one-third vesting on the 1st anniversary of the grant date, and two-thirds vesting, in equal monthly installments, between the 1st anniversary of the grant date to the 3rd anniversary of the grant date.

For further information please contact:

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, and Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.