Hitachi Healthcare Americas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and a leading provider of medical imaging modalities to hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire VidiStar, LLC, a Greenville, SC-based company focused on reinventing how doctors review and report on diagnostic exams to drive productivity, portability, and improved communication and clinical decision making. Hitachi expects that the acquisition of VidiStar will advance the company's informatics strategy and analytics capabilities to improve workflow and intelligence for physicians, particularly with those providers conducting diagnostic ultrasound examinations."VidiStar has developed a cloud-based diagnostic viewer and customizable structured reporting solution for medical imaging and clinical decision support. With VidiStar, physicians can interpret exams over the web and deliver improved visualization and timely results with the extended care teams." said William Burns, Senior VP, Hitachi Healthcare Americas."We are very excited about VidiStar becoming part of the Hitachi team and believe this partnership will further our client's ability to reduce inefficiencies in clinical and operational workflows. We will work together to create the next generation of healthcare informatics and analytics solutions so providers and healthcare professionals can take full advantage of the power of informatics." said Craig Walker, CEO of Vidistar."This acquisition will add significant talent and expertise in expanding our Healthcare Informatics business at Hitachi. As the healthcare market transitions from volume to value-based care, structured reporting and advanced analytics will play a critical role in enabling and supporting this transition." said Yasuhiko Taniguchi, CEO of Hitachi Healthcare Americas.Structured reporting can help standardize and improve the quality of clinical reports and streamline communication among care teams while reducing errors. Advanced analytics and data mining can help identify key value drivers, improve decision making, and ensure that providers and healthcare professionals are informed and efficient in their mission to deliver high quality care.Upon completion of the transaction, VidiStar and its employees will become part of the Hitachi Healthcare Americas business group within Hitachi. VidiStar will maintain its current headquarters office in Greenville, SC.About VidiStar, LLCVidiStar, LLC is based in Greenville, SC (USA) and has developed a web-based diagnostic viewer and patented structured reporting solution (US Pat. No. 8,200,505) for medical imaging and clinical decision support. VidiStar's technology allows physicians and healthcare providers the ability to read and interpret diagnostic studies over the internet for timely interpretation, improved patient diagnosis, clinical decision support, and advanced patient data analytics and notification. VidiStar is a 2012 and 2013 Innovision Award Winner and a 2008 and 2010 SCLaunch Portfolio Company.About Hitachi Healthcare Americas CorporationHitachi Healthcare Americas Corporation, located in Twinsburg, Ohio, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. offers a broad range of diagnostic imaging equipment including MRI, CT and Ultrasound. Hitachi's MRI, CT and Ultrasound technologies provide speed, comfort and quality for both physicians and patients alike and play an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of disease while driving social innovation into healthcare. Visit www.hitachihealthcare.com.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.