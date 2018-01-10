Hankook Opens Motorsport Season With 24H of Dubai

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Endurance season kicks off with the Hankook 24H Dubai (11th to 13th January). It forms the first round of the 24H Series powered by Hankook. The new Audi R8 LMS will be run by customer teams for the first time.

In spring 2017, Audi launched the new Audi R8 LMS GT4. The racing car is set for its first outing with customer teams at the opening round of the 24H Series powered by Hankook.

"The Audi R8 LMS GT4 is powerful and offers a high degree of safety," says head of Audi Sport Customer Racing, Chris Reinke. "We're happy to offer another model in our customer sport programme, and are looking forward to competing together with our DTM tyre partner Hankook."

As well as the new Audi R8 LMS GT4, cars like the BMW M4 GT4, Ginetta G55 GT4 Evo 2017, McLaren 570S GT4, Chevrolet Corvette C6-ZR1, Lamborghini Huracán GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT3, Porsche 991 GT3 R and the Mercedes-AMG GT R SP-X compete.

About 10,000 race tyres were shipped to Dubai. Hankook is represented by 50 employees to provide perfect service. Dubai Autodrome is one of the world's most modern and safest racetracks.

Motorsport DirectorEurope, Manfred Sandbichler: "Top brands like Audi, BMW, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche will be in action. Our experience allows us to offer optimal support. We'll demonstrate the performance of our premium products."

The Hankook race engineers will be available at all times for questions. Hankook provides a standard premium compound for all tyre sizes and guarantees equal opportunity and the highest performance.

