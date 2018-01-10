Five-year contract will see CETel launch fibre-like connectivity to connect new applications in exploration and production sites across Africa

CETel, a leading German service provider of global managed end-to-end communications solutions, has signed a five-year contract with SES Networks to connect new exploration and production sites in Africa via SES Networks' medium earth orbit (MEO) O3b satellite constellation, SES and CETel announced today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109006919/en/

CETel to Provide Fibre-like Connectivity via SES Networks' MEO fleet (Photo: Business Wire)

CETel will leverage the O3b fleet's low latency and high throughput capabilities for big data applications required by the exploration and production industry. With round trip latencies below 150 milliseconds, MEO-enabled networks are on par with standard fibre connections, and are more reliable and faster to deploy than other infrastructure.

The inking of this MEO deal with SES Networks empowers CETel to serve new applications where lower-latency connectivity matters, and to complement the comprehensive and versatile business applications it currently serves today.

Guido Neumann, Managing Director of CETel, said, "CETel is delighted to be one of the first European service providers to use SES Networks' MEO fleet and is proud to add fibre-like connectivity to our existing service and product portfolio. This is yet another example of a successful collaboration between SES Networks and CETel in the delivery of managed end-to-end communications solutions. Once again, CETel demonstrates that we are ready to adopt latest technology. We see MEO connectivity as an ideal extension that complements connectivity delivered by established GEO satellites. The fleets have their own unique capabilities and are suited for different applications that will help meet the growing demands of content and data delivery."

Simon Gatty Saunt, Head of EMEA Fixed Data Sales at SES Networks, said, "CETel has been a long-term strategic partner of SES since 2005, and we are excited to extend CETel's array of connectivity solutions with this latest agreement. Depending on their customers' needs, CETel will be able to deliver the ideal solution in a cost-effective manner."

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About CETel

CETel is an independent German provider of global satellite, fiber and wireless enabled communications solutions. CETel offers fixed and mobile satellite services to various vertical markets. Customers take advantage of fully managed services designed to individual requirements, operated from CETel's own teleport near Cologne, Germany. Strategic partnerships with leading satellite operators and equipment manufacturers allow for tailored solutions in a timely and cost-efficient manner. As a private and independent company, CETel is able to select technologies independently, without the limitation to one or few suppliers. Further information available at: www.ce-tel.com.

