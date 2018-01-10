ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 4000 Pence belassen. Dank steigender Ölpreise, eines schwächeren US-Dollar, einer robusten Nachfrage sowie Chancen einer Marktreform in China seien die Aktien aus der Bergbauindustrie in den vergangenen Wochen überdurchschnittlich gut gelaufen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. In Erwartung deutlich steigender Rückflüsse an die Aktionäre in den kommenden zwölf Monaten könnten die Sektoraktien weiter aufwerten. Seine "Top Picks" sind Rio Tinto und BHP Billiton./edh/la

Datum der Analyse: 10.01.2018

