Exchange rates for significant currencies in Betsson AB's financial reports are found below. The exchange rates have no material impact on the Group's operations, but affects the reported results when translated into the reporting currency SEK.



Income statement average year-to-date to SEK



YTD 31 Dec 2017 YTD 31 Dec 2016 YoY Delta ------------------------------------------------ EUR 9.633 9.470 1.7% ------------------------------------------------ GBP 10.990 11.566 -5.0% ------------------------------------------------ GEL 3.389 3.618 -6.3% ------------------------------------------------ NOK 1.033 1.020 1.3% ------------------------------------------------ TRY 2.342 2.834 -17.4% ------------------------------------------------



Balance sheet rates to SEK



31 Dec 2017 31 Dec 2016 YoY Delta ---------------------------------------- EUR 9.850 9.567 3.0% ---------------------------------------- GBP 11.105 11.179 -0.7% ---------------------------------------- GEL 3.047 3.437 -11.4% ---------------------------------------- NOK 1.001 1.054 -5.0% ---------------------------------------- TRY 2.178 2.580 -15.6% ----------------------------------------



