Active-Investors: Wired News - Quarterly Results from Liberty Tax Awaited

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TAX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 06, 2017, the Company announced that it will delay its second quarter 2018 (Q2 FY18) earnings release and conference call. With more than a month being passed since the announcement, there has been no further update from Liberty Tax on this regard. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Liberty Tax most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TAX

At the time of the announcement, Liberty Tax cited that it was finalizing its quarterly assessment of internal controls as related to recent management changes. The Company, in the press announcement, noted that it will announce the timing of the release of its second quarter fiscal 2018 in the coming days.

Resignation of the Auditor

On December 11, 2017, Liberty Tax disclosed that KPMG LLP has resigned as the Company's independent accounting firm, and that the Company will delay the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2017.

As detailed in the Form 8-K, the Company noted that there were no disagreements with KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure. As per the details available in the Company's Form 8-K, KPMG's resignation was attributed to concerns around internal controls over financial reporting, as it relates to the integrity and tone at the top set by Liberty Tax's Founder, current Chairman, and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), John T. Hewitt.

Ross Longfield, Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee stated:

"We are disappointed that KPMG has resigned, however, we appreciate the long-term relationship we have had with them. The Company will work as quickly as possible to engage a new accounting firm and to complete their review of our second quarter results."

Change at Helm

On September 06, 2017, Liberty Tax announced that John T. Hewitt, the Company's CEO and Chairman, was terminated on September 05, 2017, by the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. On September 08, 2017, Liberty Tax announced the appointment of Ed Brunot as CEO. The Company had engaged in a deliberate succession planning process which resulted in Ed Brunot joining the Company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), as an interim step before assuming the role of CEO.

NASDAQ Notice

On December 19, 2017, Liberty Tax announced that, as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2017, it had received a notice from NASDAQ that the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ's continued listing rules under the timely filing criteria established under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) of the NASDAQ rules.

As per NASDAQ rules, Liberty Tax will have 60 days from December 13, 2017, to submit a plan to regain compliance, and 180 days to file the Form 10-Q with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to be compliant. The Company will regain compliance with the NASDAQ listing rules before that date by filing the Form 10-Q with the SEC.

Dividend

On December 05, 2017, Liberty Tax's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend to stockholders of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 23, 2018, to holders of record of common stock and common stock equivalents on the close of business on January 12, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Liberty Tax's stock declined 1.28%, ending the trading session at $11.55.

Volume traded for the day: 59.58 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 58.57 thousand shares.

Stock performance for year-to-date - up 5.00%

After yesterday's close, Liberty Tax's market cap was at $144.49 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.24.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.54%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Personal Services industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors