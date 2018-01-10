Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Johnson Outdoors' Sales Surged 22%; Turned Profitable Y-O-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JOUT. Johnson Outdoors reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating results on December 08, 2017. The outdoor gear Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Johnson Outdoor most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JOUT

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended September 29, 2017, Johnson Outdoors' sales surged 22% to $91.76 million compared to sales of $74.94 million in Q4 FY16, driven by continued strong new product demand in Fishing and Diving which more than offset lower sales in other units. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' expectations by $5.71 million.

For Q4 FY17, Johnson Outdoors' operating expenses were $38.91 million compared to $33.81 million in Q4 FY16, higher on a y-o-y basis due to higher revenue and increases in restructuring costs in Diving, compensation expenses, health-care costs, and warranty expense. The Company's y-o-y operating loss narrowed to $0.1 million in the reported quarter versus an operating loss of $4.9 million in the prior year's same quarter due to higher sales volume and strong margins.

Johnson Outdoors's net income of $0.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared favorably to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.21, in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings topped Wall Street's estimates by $0.06 per share.

Fiscal Year Results

For FY17, Johnson Outdoors' net sales surged 13% to $490.6 million on a y-o-y basis versus $433.7 million in FY16. New products across the Company's Minn Kota®, Humminbird®, SCUBAPRO®, and Jetboil® brands more than offset lower revenue in Watercraft Recreation and Camping.

During FY17, Johnson Outdoors' operating profit climbed 99% to $45.6 million versus $22.9 million in FY16, due to significantly higher sales volume and gross margin percentage improvement in every business unit. The Company's higher volume-related expenses, marketing expenditures, warranty reserves, and incentive compensation largely accounted for y-o-y increase in operating expenses.

Johnson Outdoors' net income for FY17 expanded to $35.2 million, or $3.51 per diluted share, reflecting a 160% improvement compared to net income of $13.5 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

Johnson Outdoors reported cash and short-term investments of $110.4 million as of September 29, 2017, reflecting a $23.1 million increase above the prior year, with no debt on its balance sheet. The Company's depreciation and amortization (D&A) expense was $13.1 million year-to-date compared to $11.8 million in the prior year. Johnson Outdoors' capital spending totaled $11.6 million in fiscal 2017 compared to last year's $11.7 million.

Johnson Outdoors announced approval by its Board of Directors of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.100 per Class A share and $0.0909 per Class B share. The quarterly cash dividend is payable on January 25, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 11, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Johnson Outdoor's stock fell 1.75%, ending the trading session at $61.60.

Volume traded for the day: 31.34 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 29.71%; and past twelve-month period - up 81.12%

After yesterday's close, Johnson Outdoor's market cap was at $613.54 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 17.38.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.65%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Sporting Goods industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors