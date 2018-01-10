Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Whirlpool Announces Agreement with Honeywell; Set to Deliver Apple Watch Connectivity Across its Smart Appliances Portfolio

Stock Monitor: Honeywell Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

Whirlpool views this announcement as a step to deliver its consumers a connected home with multiple functionalities, where the collaboration would enable homeowners to efficiently conduct appliance energy management and rest assured that the appliances are operating as per their personal preference. According to the Company, the connection capabilities between its portfolio and Honeywell's thermostats will be available in 2018, across more than 25 Whirlpool brand appliances, where the functionalities would include:

Auto-adjustment to "away" mode on appliances when Honeywell geo-fencing technology detects a consumer is away from home. Delay appliance cycles, like dishwashing, until the consumer is detected via Honeywell's thermostat app to be away from home. Manage the temperature of the home based on appliance cycles.

Honeywell views this agreement as a step to deliver homeowners an easier, more seamless opportunity to enable them to make smart decisions concerning energy use. The announcement was made this week at CES 2018 by Whirlpool, which claims to be the number one major appliance manufacturer in the world with about $21 billion in annual sales, 93,000 employees, and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2016.

Other Announcements

On January 08, 2018, Whirlpool announced that in 2018, connected appliances from Whirlpool would allow consumers to remotely communicate with ovens, washers, and dryers via Apple Watch, making the collaboration the first-ever instance where an appliance maker connected its products with Apple Watch and its capabilities. The appliances, compatible with Apple Watch, will be rolled out across more than 20 Whirlpool brand connected appliances in 2018.

Prior to the announcement, on November 29, 2017, Whirlpool announced the completion of its manufacturing facility expansion in La Tablada City, located in Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. The development followed the Company's $20 million investment plan, which started in 2016, when the facility started manufacturing ranges. The facility would also manufacture front load washing machines with Sense Inverter technology. This investment would result in the addition of approximately 100 new and 300 indirect jobs at the location.

The facility represented the completion of a two-year project which allowed the Company to bring its global platform and latest innovation to the particular market, where the innovations would be customized to meet the consumers' demand in the region.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Whirlpool's stock marginally declined 0.40%, ending the trading session at $168.37.

Volume traded for the day: 1.03 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 971.26 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Whirlpool's market cap was at $12.12 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.88.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Appliances industry.

