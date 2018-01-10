Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - WestRock Concludes Acquisition of Plymouth Packaging

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on WestRock Co. (NYSE: WRK). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WRK as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 08, 2018, the Company, a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, declared that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of corrugated packaging company Plymouth Packaging Inc. WestRock had entered into agreements to acquire substantially all of the assets of Plymouth Packaging on December 12, 2017. This acquisition is expected further integrate WestRock's containerboard system and develop its innovation platform and differentiation strategy. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Plymouth Provides Customized "Box on Demand" Systems

Plymouth gets around 70% of its sales from its "Box on Demand" systems and corrugated fanfold, and the remaining 30% from traditional corrugated box packaging. Plymouth installs "Box on Demand" machines on customers' sites under multi-year exclusive agreements for the fanfold-corrugated supply. Fanfold corrugated is continuous corrugated board, folded periodically to form an accordion-like stack of corrugated material. These systems use fanfold corrugated to produce custom, on-demand corrugated packaging, which is perfectly sized for all product types as per customer's specifications.

The acquisition transaction includes Plymouth's fanfold corrugated facilities in Battle Creek, Michigan; Ft. Worth, Texas; and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; and all of the Company-owned "Box on Demand" machines located in customers' facilities.

Acquisition Covers Plymouth's Equity Interest in Panotec

Nearly 40% of Plymouth's "Box on Demand" systems' sales are to ecommerce customers, while the remaining is to customers serving building products, furniture and other markets. At present, Plymouth supplies proprietary "Box on Demand" machines manufactured by Panotec to more than 100 customers. And a part of this acquisition, WestRock will also acquire Plymouth's equity interest in Panotec as well as its exclusive right to distribute Panotec's equipment in the United States and Canada.

Strategic Benefits for WestRock

WestRock partners with its customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions. It has around 45,000 team members who support customers from over 300 operating and business locations such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Entry into On-demand Corrugated Packaging Market: This acquisition marks WestRock's entry into the growing on-demand corrugated packaging market, which serves ecommerce and other custom-packaging applications. The acquisition will also boost WestRock's margin profile.

Integration of Containerboard systems: Currently, WestRock supplies one-third of the 60,000 tons of containerboard used by Plymouth annually. And the acquisition of Plymouth will help WestRock integrate its containerboard system. The Company also anticipates additional containerboard integration opportunities by serving the growing on-demand packaging market. Thus, the move is expected to take WestRock closer to its goal of 80% integration.

Development of Innovation Platform and Differentiation Strategy: The addition of the "Box on Demand' system will boost WestRock's automated packaging systems business. Alongside, it will also facilitate differentiation in ecommerce and other custom applications where on-site box making is needed.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, WestRock's stock slightly fell 0.53%, ending the trading session at $67.40.

Volume traded for the day: 2.25 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.55 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.04%; previous three-month period - up 15.13%; past twelve-month period - up 29.12%; and year-to-date - up 6.63%

After yesterday's close, WestRock's market cap was at $17.10 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.35.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Packaging & Containers industry.

