Active-Investors: Wired News - ChromaDex Launched TRU NIAGEN in Singapore with Retail Partner Watsons

TRU NIAGEN™ has Proven Effectiveness in Raising NAD+ Levels

Irene Lau, Chief Operating Officer of Watsons Singapore, stated that Singapore is feeling the impact of a rapidly aging population and that comes with a set of needs to lead healthier lives. Watsons wants to be able to meet that need and bring market-leading health products that can better the lives of Singaporeans. Irene added that TRU NIAGEN™ provides nutritional support and has proven effectiveness in raising levels of NAD+ which may slow cell dysfunction and help achieve optimal health.

ChromaDex Partnered with Watsons to Launch TRU NIAGEN™ in Hong Kong

In September 2017, ChromaDex entered into a partnership with Hong Kong based retailer, A.S. Watson, for the launch of the US made TRU NIAGEN™ dietary supplement in Asia. Watsons launched TRU NIAGEN™ in over 100 stores in Hong Kong and online in eStore. Watsons planned to launch TRU NIAGEN™ in additional retail outlets in Macau in the near future.

ChromaDex has Conducted Various Studies and Human Clinical Trials Supporting the Safety and Efficacy of TRU NIAGEN™

ChromaDex has invested millions in analytical research, toxicology studies, and human clinical trials supporting the safety and efficacy of TRU NIAGEN™. The Company has initiated over 120 collaborative studies with leading universities and research institutions such as the National Institute of Aging, MIT, and the Scripps Research Institute. Research undertaken by the Company indicates that anti-aging benefits of TRU NIAGEN™ include increased metabolism and energy production in every cell, promotion of healthy mitochondrial function, which is an important component of human aging and increased sirtuin activation, improving mitochondrial activity to help defend against cellular damage due to free radicals.

About TRU NIAGEN™

TRU NIAGEN™ is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside (NR) innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, a cutting-edge form of vitamin B3, also supplied by ChromaDex, is the feature ingredient in TRU NIAGEN™. Published research suggests that it is clinically proven to boost NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside has Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status and a New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN), both reviewed by FDA.

The body converts NR into NAD+ which is an essential molecule found in every living cell. NAD+ activates cellular metabolism and energy production within the cell's power stations, the mitochondria. Maintenance of sufficient levels of NAD+ is key to cellular energy metabolism and mitochondrial function.

About ChromaDex Corp.

Founded in 1999, ChromaDex is an integrated, global nutraceutical company that leverages its complementary business units to discover, acquire, develop, and commercialize patented and proprietary ingredient technologies that address the dietary supplement, food, beverage, skin care and pharmaceutical markets. The Company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Watsons Singapore

Watsons is Asia's leading health and beauty retailer, currently operating over 3,500 stores and more than 900 pharmacies in 12 Asian and European markets, including China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau), Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Turkey, and Ukraine. Watsons is Singapore's leading beauty and health retailer with more than 100 stores located islandwide.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, ChromaDex's stock rose 1.29%, ending the trading session at $6.30.

Volume traded for the day: 233.67 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.80%; previous three-month period - up 38.77%; past twelve-month period - up 105.88%; and year-to-date - up 7.14%

After yesterday's close, ChromaDex's market cap was at $336.23 million.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry.

