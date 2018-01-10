Active-Investors: Wired News - Henry Schein Buys Controlling Stake in Brazil's Veterinary Health Care Products Distributor ABASE

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HSIC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 08, 2017, the Company announced that it has acquired controlling stake in Brazil-based ABASE, a family-owned distributor of veterinary health care products. The acquisition allows the Company to strengthen its market share in Brazil's veterinary health sector. The Company has not disclosed the financial information and other terms of the acquisition. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Details of the acquisition

Henry Schein has acquired controlling stake of 60% in ABASE. Jaguariuna, Brazil-based ABASE is a seller of pharmaceuticals, pet food, diagnostic equipment, and consumables for veterinary industry. Its focus is on the animal, swine, poultry, and bovine segments. Edison Baba founded ABASE in 1990 and has a strong presence in Brazil's Campinas region in the state of Sao Paulo. ABASE's revenues for FY17 was approximately $27 million. ABASE currently has an employee strength of approximately 90 people including the sales team consisting of over 45 members. ABASE's has a centralized distribution center in Jaguariuna.

On completion of the transaction, Edison Baba will continue to hold a minority stake in ABASE and manage its business operations as the Managing Director.

Henry Schein does not expect the acquisition to have any impact on its earnings in FY18, however the Company expects the transaction to be accretive from FY19 onwards.

Management Comments

Commenting on acquiring controlling stake in ABASE, Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Henry Schein, said:

"This ownership investment strengthens our position in Brazil's animal health market, which we established earlier this year in the state of Rio de Janeiro with our investment in Tecnew. It also diversifies our relationship with global suppliers and approximately doubles our volume in Brazil. We look forward to leveraging the expertise between Tecnew and ABASE to further advance both businesses and to focus on new opportunities to help veterinarians in Brazil run more efficient, successful practices while providing the highest quality care."

Edison Baba, Managing Director of ABASE, added:

"In combining our resources with the deep expertise of Henry Schein, a global leader in animal health, we look forward to building upon our history of steady growth. ABASE shares with Henry Schein a commitment to customer success, and we are excited to bring existing and new customers a broader array of products, value-added services, and technology solutions."

About Henry Schein's Global Animal Health business

At present, Henry Schein's Global Animal Health business is spread across 24 countries including US, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, China, Malaysia, and 17 European countries. The Company distributes biologics, pharmaceuticals, supplies and equipment to animal health practitioners. The Company is also engaged in the development, sale, and distribution of veterinary practice management software. The Company's Global Animal Health business recorded net sales of $3.3 billion in FY16.

Henry Schein has been bolstering its veterinary health business with an aggressive growth strategy. The Company had acquired 51% stake in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based Tecnew, a leading distributor of animal health products, in January 2017. In May 2017 the Company opened a new National Distribution Service Center (NDSC) in Columbus, Ohio to cater to the customers in Central Ohio and streamline its operations. In October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Columbia, South Carolina-based Merritt Veterinary Supplies, an independent, family-owned supplier of animal health products. In December 2017, the Company announced the acquisition of eVetPractice, a Cloud-Based Veterinary Clinic Practice Management Solutions Company, to expand its veterinary technology solutions and software portfolio.

About Henry Schein Inc.

Melville, New York-based Henry Schein is the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners. The Company also caters to the dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites. The Company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services including over 120,000 branded products plus Henry Schein private-brand products in stock as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. These products are processed via a centralized and automated distribution network. Additionally, the Company also offers innovative technology solutions, including practice management software and ecommerce solutions as well as a broad range of financial services. The Company serves more than 1 million customers.

Henry Schein and its affiliates are present in over 34 countries and is supported by a global team of 22,000 people. The Company's sales for FY16 was $11.6 billion and it has grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15% since it was listed in 1995.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 09, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Henry Schein's stock fell 1.20%, ending the trading session at $73.45.

Volume traded for the day: 1.41 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.70%; and year-to-date - up 5.11%

After yesterday's close, Henry Schein's market cap was at $11.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.15.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Medical Equipment Wholesale industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

