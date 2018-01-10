Martinrea International Inc.: Martinrea Honsel Demonstrates Advanced Casting Technologies and Aluminum Components for Light, Safe and Efficient Vehicles at Euroguss 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2018) - Stricter emission, safety and fuel economy standards have automakers searching for ways to reduce vehicle weight without compromising safety or performance. Martinrea Honsel will demonstrate its expertise in aluminum casting and machining at EUROGUSS, a leading casting trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany.

"We are looking forward to discussions about state-of-the-art aluminum casting technologies for engine, transmission, suspension, body-in-white, e-drive and system solutions," said Juan Nardiz, President of Martinrea Honsel. "No matter what the future development of mobility will bring, Martinrea is well positioned as a market leader with a broad range of technologies and a global footprint to perfectly serve our customers' needs."

Where: Messezentrum Nürnberg Germany Booth 270, Hall 7 When: January 16 - 18, 2018 9am - 5pm







Today, Martinrea Honsel operates state-of-the-art high and low pressure die casting facilities and engineering centers in Germany, Spain, North America, Brazil and China. Martinrea Honsel's portfolio includes lightweight aluminium engine blocks, transmission housings, knuckles, control arms, shock towers, cross members, subframes and battery housings for a number of customers including Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler, BMW, Ford, General Motors and Volvo.

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules; fluid management systems; and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently employs approximately 15,000 talented and motivated people in 44 operating divisions in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain and China. Martinrea's vision for the future is to be the best, preferred and most valued supplier in the world in the products and services we provide our customers. Additional information about Martinrea can be found at www.martinrea.com (http://www.martinrea.com/).

