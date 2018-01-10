NOTICE 10.1.2018 MINI FUTURES



LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL)



Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 27 warrants issued by NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL) with effect from 11.1.2018. The warrants will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 10.1.2018 MINI FUTUURIT



NORDEA BANK AB (PUBL):N WARRANTTEJA KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 11.1.2018



Nasdaq Helsinki on päättänyt ottaa kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 27 warranttia, joiden liikkeeseenlaskija on Nordea Bank AB (publ). Warranttien listauspäivä on 11.1.2018 ja ne otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi Nasdaq First North Finland -markkinapaikan NSDX-segmentille.



Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659460