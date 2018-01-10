Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Company informs that on 10 January, 2018 the Company received Mr. Rytis Borkys's notification of resignation from the member of the Company's Board position.



Pursuant to the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, the last day of term of office of Mr. Rytis Borkys as the member of the Company's Board will be 24 January, 2018.



Mr. Rytis Borkys was elected to the Company's Board on 3 December 2015 upon decision of the Company's Supervisory Board.



The Company will notify of the actions regarding a new member of the Company's Board election in accordance with the procedure prescribed by legislation.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.