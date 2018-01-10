Rio Tinto has received a binding offer to sell its Dunkerque aluminium smelter in northern France for $500m from Tata Steel owner Liberty House. Rio said it would, as guided by French law, conduct a consultation process with employees, relevant European works councils and other stakeholders in relation to the bid. If all goes well, the FTSE 100 group expects to complete the sale of Dunkerque Aluminium in the second quarter of the year. Liberty House, which acquired Rio's Scottish smelter in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...