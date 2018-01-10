London's FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,741.79 in afternoon trade on Wednesday, with banks leading the advance. Banks were the standout gainers, with RBS up on the back of an upgrade to 'overweight' at Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, Standard Chartered was lifted by an upgrade to 'neutral' at Redburn. Retailer Marks & Spencer was on the front foot as it said that Humphrey Singer - currently group finance director at Dixons Carphone - will replace Helen Weir as chief finance officer. Weir, whose departure ...

