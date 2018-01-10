Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Groupe Eurotunnel SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF as at 31 December 2017, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

280,000 Groupe Eurotunnel shares

EUR 10,904,949.96 in cash

For reference,

as at the date of the last return, 30 June 2017, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

587,469 Groupe Eurotunnel shares

EUR 7,813,318.58 in cash

