IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced winners of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. Presented at the ShowStoppers Consumer Electronics Show (CES) press event on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the awards showcased the most innovative technology products submitted by event exhibitors.

"Congratulations to all the technology visionaries who participated in the IHS Markit Innovation Awards at CES," said Ian Weightman, vice president for technology at IHS Markit. "Our judges were wowed by this year's competitors' ingenuity, creativity and imagination. The products and technologies on display will no doubt transform the way we live, work and play."

The winners, by category, of the 2018 IHS Markit Innovation Awards at CES are:

AR, VR and gaming: Snaappy (product name: Snaappy)

Audio: Comhear (product name: Yarra 3DX)

Automotive: Electra Meccanica (product name: SOLO)

Fitness, wearables and health devices: GN Hearing (product name: ReSound ENZO 3D)

Mobile accessories: RapidX (product name: X5 Plus)

Mobile computing: We.Stream (product name: We.Stream)

Personal entertainment: iZotope (product name: Spire Studio)

Robotics and drones: Aflac (product name: My Special Aflac Duck)

Smart home and appliances: Brilliant (product name: Brilliant Control)

Video displays and devices: Hewlett Packard (product name: HP Z 3D Camera)

Judges

The following technology industry research analysts at IHS Markit, and internationally recognized journalists, judged the awards at CES 2018:

IHS Markit judges: Joe Abelson, Rhoda Alexander, Lisa Arrowsmith, Mark Boyadjis, Jeremy Carlson, Ian Fogg, Paul Gagnon, Matthew Gnyp, Brad Gottschalk, Paul Gray, Randy Lawson, Colin McCallum, Ian Weightman and Bing Zhang.

Journalist judges: Todd Bernhard, iPhone Life Magazine; Andy Boxall, Digital Trends; Pat Devereux, TopGear; Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, Huffington Post; Xavier Lanier, GottaBeMobile.com; Jaime Rivera, PocketNow

Upcoming ShowStoppers events

The next ShowStoppers press events are:

ShowStoppers at MWC, February 25, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain

ShowStoppers at IFA, August 30, 2018, in Berlin, Germany

Exhibitors at upcoming ShowStoppers events can submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards. For more information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and expertise for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 24th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; the official press events at CE Week, IFA, and NAB; and partners with CES and CE Week.

