Gibraltar, 2018-01-10 19:11 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympus Labs is becoming an emerging leader in the cryptocurrency-based financial product space, and the team has been having a successful token sale supported by both institutions and the community. The team has designated OKEx to be the first official partner exchange to list Mount Olympus Tokens (MOT).



OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange, providing advanced financial services to global traders by using blockchain technology. Backed by renowned investors including Giant Network Group and Qianhe Capital Management, it is currently one of the top digital asset exchanges in trading volume, serving more than 20 million customers in over 100 countries.



OKEx will exclusively list MOT for two weeks after debuting on January 11, 2018 and will commence a trading incentive program for MOT.



If MOT trading volume hits a high of 10 million within the period of the trading incentive program, all participants will be entered into a lucky draw to win 100,000 MOT, regardless of individual trading volume. The top volume traders will also receive individual prizes of MOT as well.



With the help of OKEx, Olympus Labs will become a leader in the emerging cryptocurrency-based financial product sector.



"Digital assets has continued to grow in popularity and as a world-leading digital asset exchange, we strive to offer a large number of trading pairs to meet the world's need. We are pleased to have Olympus Labs (MOT) listed on OKEx, providing our customers another option to benefit in the cryptocurrency space," said Chris Lee, CEO of OKEx.



To begin token deposit and trading of MOT, please visit https://www.okex.com/



About Olympus Labs. Olympus is a groundbreaking financial ecosystem that defines the protocol for cryptocurrency-based financial products. The Olympus ecosystem provides investors with a comprehensive financial marketplace filled with financial products, services, and applications that serve their investment needs. Olympus Labs provides the tools for investors to construct a well diversified portfolio, to hedge their downside risk, and to make positive returns in all market conditions.



About OKEx. OKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange, providing advanced financial services to global traders by using blockchain technology. Founded in 2014, OKEx has gained millions of dollars worth of investments from Corporate Giants like Giant Network Group (founded by Yuzhu Shi), Qianhe Capital Management (founded by Yawei Wang), eLong Inc. (founded by Yue Tang), Longling Capital (founded by the Chairman of Meitu Inc., Wensheng Cai) and existing investor Ceyuan Ventures. OKEx is also one of the top digital asset exchanges in the world in trading volume, serving over 20 million customers in over 100 countries. Its BTC futures trade also has nearly $1.5B of volume daily, and is widely recognized as the gold standard for the industry.



Press contact Olympus Labs: press@olympuslabs.io



For more information, please visit: https://www.olympuslabs.io.



###





Attachments:



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b193f798-6695-47c3-8860-94035 9b20ec8



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c19da9b3-b02a-402e-922c-e4b28 b68e51f



Danielle Sabrina Olympus Labs pr@oympuslabs.io



Sharde Brown WVYT Media press@wvytmedia.com