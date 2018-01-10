sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

93,28  Euro		-1,42
-1,50 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,13
93,38
21:40
93,10
93,40
21:37
10.01.2018 | 19:31
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global High Heat Foam Market 2017-2021 with Armacell, BASF, Evonik Industries, Rogers & SINOYQX Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global High Heat Foam Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global high heat foam market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2017-2021.

Global High Heat Foam Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Use of high heat foams as substitute for metals. In the automotive industry, high heat foams are used as substitutes for metals, due to their lower manufacturing cost and time as compared with metals. In addition, the higher tensile strength combined with lower densities of high heat foams are the other factors contributing to their higher consumption as substitutes. High heat foams are used to achieve thinner-walled designs, which can replace thicker die-casted metal parts.

For instance, the use of high heat foams in the front rail B-pillar can reduce the weight of the vehicle by 16.4kg as compared with the metal sheets. Thus, with the growth in the automotive sector, the demand for large volumes of high heat foam as replacement of metal sheet is expected to augment during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing demand for bio-based high heat foam. The demand for natural raw materials such as polyols, soybean, and castor oil, which are derived from fruits and vegetables is increasing in the recent years. This is aimed to reduce the demand for fossil fuels and check the emission of greenhouses gases such as carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process. The demand for bio-based high heat foam is expected to increase due to the decrease in GHC emission during the manufacturing process, which will subsequently boost the growth in the global high heat foam market in the next five years.

Market trends

  • Increasing demand for bio-based high heat foam
  • Increasing product innovations
  • Increasing investments in capacity expansions

Key vendors

  • Armacell
  • BASF
  • Evonik Industries
  • Rogers Corporation
  • SINOYQX

Other prominent vendors

  • Intecfoams
  • PAR Group
  • Queen City Manufacturing
  • SABIC
  • Shin-Etsu Polymer
  • UBE INDUSTRIES
  • Wacker Chemie
  • Zhengzhou FoamTech Nano Material

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product Type

Part 07: Regional Landscape

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Part 10: Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Part 12: Vendor Analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hvtfqr/global_high_heat?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire