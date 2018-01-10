Global High Heat Foam Market 2017-2021 with Armacell, BASF, Evonik Industries, Rogers & SINOYQX Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global high heat foam market to grow at a CAGR of 5.34% during the period 2017-2021.



Global High Heat Foam Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Use of high heat foams as substitute for metals. In the automotive industry, high heat foams are used as substitutes for metals, due to their lower manufacturing cost and time as compared with metals. In addition, the higher tensile strength combined with lower densities of high heat foams are the other factors contributing to their higher consumption as substitutes. High heat foams are used to achieve thinner-walled designs, which can replace thicker die-casted metal parts.



For instance, the use of high heat foams in the front rail B-pillar can reduce the weight of the vehicle by 16.4kg as compared with the metal sheets. Thus, with the growth in the automotive sector, the demand for large volumes of high heat foam as replacement of metal sheet is expected to augment during the forecast period.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing demand for bio-based high heat foam. The demand for natural raw materials such as polyols, soybean, and castor oil, which are derived from fruits and vegetables is increasing in the recent years. This is aimed to reduce the demand for fossil fuels and check the emission of greenhouses gases such as carbon dioxide during the manufacturing process. The demand for bio-based high heat foam is expected to increase due to the decrease in GHC emission during the manufacturing process, which will subsequently boost the growth in the global high heat foam market in the next five years.



Key vendors

Armacell

BASF

Evonik Industries

Rogers Corporation

SINOYQX

Other prominent vendors

Intecfoams

PAR Group

Queen City Manufacturing

SABIC

Shin-Etsu Polymer

UBE INDUSTRIES

Wacker Chemie

Zhengzhou FoamTech Nano Material

