Regulatory News:

Groupe Eurotunnel SE: (Paris:GET)

Dec-17 Dec-16 Change 2017

Year 2016

Year Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 128,321 131,906 -3% 1,637,280 1,641,638 0% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 234,097 232,164 1% 2,646,476 2,663,865 -1% *Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In December 2017, Le Shuttle Freight transported 128,321 trucks, a slight decrease of 3% compared to December 2016. In total for 2017, more than 1.637 million trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.

Passenger vehicle traffic increased by 1% in December compared to the same month in 2016, with 234,097 vehicles transported. Since 1 January 2017, 2,646,476 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.

The Group's revenues for the year 2017 will be published on Thursday 25 January 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

The traffic figures for the month of January will be published on Monday 12 February 2018 prior to the opening of trading.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110006309/en/

Contacts:

Groupe Eurotunnel SE

For UK media enquiries

John Keefe, 44 (0) 1303 284491

press@getlinkgroup.com

or

For other media enquiries

Anne-Laure Desclèves, +33(0)1 4098 0467

or

For investor enquiries

Jean-Baptiste Roussille, +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81

jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com

or

Michael Schuller, +44 (0) 1303 288749

Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com