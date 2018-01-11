Regulatory News:
Groupe Eurotunnel SE: (Paris:GET)
|Dec-17
|Dec-16
|Change
|
2017
|
2016
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|128,321
|131,906
|-3%
|1,637,280
|1,641,638
|0%
|Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger
|234,097
|232,164
|1%
|2,646,476
|2,663,865
|-1%
|
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.
In December 2017, Le Shuttle Freight transported 128,321 trucks, a slight decrease of 3% compared to December 2016. In total for 2017, more than 1.637 million trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.
Passenger vehicle traffic increased by 1% in December compared to the same month in 2016, with 234,097 vehicles transported. Since 1 January 2017, 2,646,476 passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle.
The Group's revenues for the year 2017 will be published on Thursday 25 January 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
The traffic figures for the month of January will be published on Monday 12 February 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110006309/en/
Contacts:
Groupe Eurotunnel SE
For UK media enquiries
John Keefe, 44 (0) 1303 284491
press@getlinkgroup.com
or
For other media enquiries
Anne-Laure Desclèves, +33(0)1 4098 0467
or
For investor enquiries
Jean-Baptiste Roussille, +33 (0)1 40 98 04 81
jean-baptiste.roussille@getlinkgroup.com
or
Michael Schuller, +44 (0) 1303 288749
Michael.schuller@getlinkgroup.com