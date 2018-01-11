NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
|09:01
|Goldman hebt Ziel für Air Liquide auf 127 Euro - 'Buy'
|Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Air Liquide von 120 auf 127 Euro angehoben und
die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das neue Kursziel reflektiere die
Verlagerung ihrer Bewertungsbasis...
|08:18
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Air Liquide auf 127 Euro - 'Buy'
|NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat das Kursziel für Air Liquide von 120 auf 127 Euro
angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das neue Kursziel
reflektiere...
|Mi
|Semi-Annual Update on the AIR LIQUIDE Liquidity Contract
|Regulatory News: Under the liquidity contract entered into between AIR LIQUIDE (Paris:AI) and EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account on December...
|Mi
|Air Liquide: Voting Rights
|FREE TRANSLATION OF DECLARATION TO AMF ON NUMBER OF SHARES VOTING RIGHTS Regulatory News: Air Liquide (Paris:AI): Declaration of December 2017 Date ...
|Mi
|Goldman belässt Air Liquide auf 'Buy' - Ziel 120 Euro
|Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs
hat die Einstufung für Air Liquide nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen zum
vierten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen.
Das starke Wachstum...
|AIR LIQUIDE SA
|108,55
|+0,09 %