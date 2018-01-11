NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Air Liquide von 120 auf 127 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das neue Kursziel reflektiere die Verlagerung ihrer Bewertungsbasis von 2018 auf 2019, schrieb Analystin Theodora Lee Joseph in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Der Industriegasekonzern dürfte im laufenden und kommenden Jahr das stärkste Wachstum im Wettbewerb aufweisen, glaubt sie./edh/la

Datum der Analyse: 11.01.2018

dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX

ISIN FR0000120073

AXC0064 2018-01-11/08:18