FTSE 250 engineer Weir said on Thursday that US tax reforms, which cut the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%, are likely to give rise to an initial one-off non-cash tax credit in 2017 resulting from the revaluation of the group's aggregate US deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. From this year, the favourable impact of the headline federal rate reduction is likely to be largely offset by greater restriction on the level of interest deduction allowed in the US, leaving the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...