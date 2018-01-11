House builder Barratt said it was well positioned for the second half after reporting first half forward plot sales up 3.8% at 10,921 plots at a value of £2.38bn, but added that it expected to see "modest" growth in full year completions. "Given good demand and our healthy forward order book we continue to expect to deliver modest growth in wholly-owned completions in full year 2018," Barratt said. Net cash as at 31 December 2017 was c.£165m (2016: £196.7m). Operational land purchases ...

