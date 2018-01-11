C5 Capital investee company continues to develop pan-European and global capabilities via strategic acquisition

ITC Secure ("ITC"), the assured IT and managed security service provider ("MSSP"), has announced that it has acquired the G3 Cyber Security ("G3 Cyber") practice of G3 (The Good Governance Group; "G3") from G3 and Kinnevik AB ("Kinnevik"). This acquisition continues the strategic development of ITC and its capabilities following C5 Capital's £24 million acquisition of ITC in November 2016.

The addition of G3 Cyber's best-in-class cyber consultancy capabilities means that ITC will be able to bolster its holistic consultancy and solutions-based offering, providing even more tailor-made data protection and cyber security programmes to its clients. ITC has established a reputation as one of Europe's premier MSSPs. In particular, its NetSure360° platform provides complete 360-degree visibility, control and assurance over key customer assets at all times. The new capabilities will include not only the provision of managed security technology, but also technical assessments, threat intelligence and strategic advice to ensure clients have access to the highest degree of protection against internal and external threats.

The acquisition will see the entire G3 Cyber practice brought into ITC, including key personnel Arno Robbertse, Managing Partner Cyber Security and Malcom Taylor, Head of Cyber Security at G3, as well as their team. It also includes current capabilities and client contracts, allowing existing clients to not only continue with their current levels of service, but also benefit from the enhanced and combined offering that the new cyber consultancy team bring to ITC.

Tom Millar, Chief Executive Officer of ITC said, "This acquisition marks a significant next step in our development. 2017 was a good year of growth and development at ITC and we are very excited to continue this with such a strong start to 2018. Cyber security and data protection are increasingly on the minds of all organisations, from the boardroom to the operations staff and it's important to us to be able to help guide their decisions. The addition of this new cyber team enhances our existing consultancy and MSSP capabilities and we are already working on some very exciting projects."

Arno Robbertse, Managing Partner Cyber Security of G3 said, "I am very proud of our team's reputation and track record as leading cyber security consultants. We share ITC's passion for high quality services and putting our clients first. Joining ITC will expand our service offering with their world-class managed security services, give us a platform for continued growth, and enable us to advise more clients on a cyber security landscape that continues to grow in complexity."

Andre Pienaar, Executive Chairman of ITC said, "The expansion of ITC's global consulting practice makes it a leader in providing cyber security services and trusted advice to businesses across all sectors. Our experts are able to deliver strategic guidance to private clients and private equity groups worldwide

The broader suite of cyber security capabilities created by the acquisition will be formally launched on 31st January 2018 at ITC's annual Safe Secure 2018 conference. This will take place at the Banking Hall, London, please register here.

About ITC

Established in 1995, ITC Secure continues to evolve to meet the challenges of an ever-changing security threat landscape. With capabilities in on-premise, cloud-based and hybrid security, we are a cyber consulting and managed security service provider like no other.

We are experts in threat intelligence, insider threat analysis, network and user behaviour, vulnerability assessments and the increasing demands around compliance.

With unique access to National Security level experts and industry leading managed security services, ITC Secure is first choice for some of the world's biggest and best-known brands.

Over the last two decades we have built and secured Domestic, European and Global IT networks, all managed from our state-of-the-art Secure Operations Centre in London.

NetSure360°, our Managed Services Platform, is our "Jewel in the Crown", it's what identifies ITC and delivers value to all our customers by providing complete 360° Visibility, Control and Assurance over our customers key assets 24x7x365. Further information about ITC is available from: https://itcsecure.com/

