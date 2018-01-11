Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported "robust" growth in funds under management as total 2017 net inflows increased to £2.1bn from £1.7bn. Total funds under management at year end were £39.1bn, up 14.3%. Funds under management in investment management rose 11.9% to £33.8bn, Rathbone said. Total net inflows in investment management (organic and acquired) for the fourth quarter were down slightly at £290m from £292m. The total for the year was flat at £1.2bn. The underlying annualised ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...