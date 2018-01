Fidelity Special Values PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43

Non-Executive Director Declaration

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company announces that Ms Nicky McCabe has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited with effect from 16 May 2018.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

11 January 2018

01737 837320